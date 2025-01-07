Agartala: The Tripura government has ramped up its post-flood recovery efforts by sanctioning an additional Rs 13 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, as announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Saha shared, “An additional Rs 13 crore has been allocated from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to address the damages caused by the August 2024 floods. This raises the total allocation to Rs 25 crore.”

The funds, he stated, would be channelled through the Revenue Department’s Disaster Management wing to aid affected regions and provide essential support.

The August floods caused widespread destruction across multiple districts, severely impacting infrastructure, housing, and livelihoods.

With this enhanced financial support, the state government plans to accelerate restoration efforts and bolster assistance for those affected.

