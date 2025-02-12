Agartala: In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles successfully seized 351 kg and destroyed approximately 1089 kg of marijuana in the general area of Manikyanagar, West Tripura district during the early hours of 12 February.

As per Assam Rifles, the seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 1.58 crores, while the destroyed quantity amounts to Rs 3.27 crores.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation was carried out in close coordination with representatives from Agartala Customs Division, reaffirming the commitment of Assam Rifles to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the region.

The successful interdiction is part of the ongoing efforts by Assam Rifles to counter illegal activities along the border areas and ensure national security.

The force remains vigilant and committed to disrupting narcotics smuggling networks operating in the Northeast.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!