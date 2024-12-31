Tripura: Binoy Mishra sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner

Agartala: Binoy Shankar Mishra, the newly elected Chief Information Commissioner of Tripura, took oath today at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, administered the oath to Binoy Shankar Mishra as the State Chief Information Commissioner of Tripura at Raj Bhavan, Agartala.

Earlier, a notification undersigned by Debjani Deb, Joint Secretary of the Tripura Government, stated that the Governor of Tripura, on the recommendation of the Committee constituted under Section 15(3) of the said Act, appointed Binoy Shankar Mishra, IFS (Retd.), as the State Chief Information Commissioner under the Tripura Information Commission.

“As per Rule 12 under Chapter-IV of the Right to Information (Terms of Office, Salaries, Allowances, and Other Terms and Conditions of Service of Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners in the State Information Commission) Rules, 2019, the term of office of the State Chief Information Commissioner shall be three (3) years from the date on which he assumes office or until the attainment of 65 years of age, whichever is earlier,” it added.

He assumed office immediately.

