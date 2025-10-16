Agartala: Three Bangladeshi nationals who entered Tripura for cattle lifting had been lynched to death in Bidyabil area under Khowai district of Tripura on Wednesday.

The deceased persons are identified as Juel Miah, Sajal Miah and Pandit Miah, all residents of Bangladesh’s Habiganj district.

Two Indian villagers also suffered injuries when the clashes broke out around 700 metres away from the international borders in Bidyabil village.

According to police, the deceased persons crossed the international borders to steal cattle from the bordering village.

“When the locals got a hint of the intentions of the cattle lifters, they were chased and eventually encircled in forested land. The deceased persons who were armed with sharp weapons, reportedly, launched an attack on the mob that encircled them which invited equal reaction,” said a police officer.

Two local persons who suffered injuries are identified as Dhirendra Telenga and Mithun Telenga. One of them had been referred to GB Pant hospital for advanced treatment.

A team of officials from the Champahour police station under the leadership of SDPO rushed to the spot. It took hours to confirm the identity of the deceased persons.

The information was first shared with the BSF and Border Guards of Bangladesh.

After two rounds of meetings, the identity of the deceased persons had been confirmed.

The mortal remains of the Bangladeshi cattle lifters would be sent back to Bangladesh after the due procedure.