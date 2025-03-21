Agartala: Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday tabled a tax-free deficit budget worth Rs 32,423.44 crore at the State Legislative Assembly.

The state government increased the proposed budget estimates by Rs 4,618.77 crore compared to the previous year.

Last year, the total budget outlay stood at Rs 27,804.76 crore, which has now been raised to Rs 30,296.50 crore.

During his more than two-hour-long budget speech, the Finance Minister announced thirteen new schemes, allocating necessary financial resources for them.

The budget statement estimates the total receipts for both revenue and capital accounts at Rs 31,993.00 crore, while it projects the total expenditure across major heads at Rs 32,423 crore.

This results in a deficit of Rs 429 crore in the budget proposal. However, the Finance Minister did not clarify how the government will cover the deficit.

In his speech, the Finance Minister highlighted key announcements, stating that the budget allocates a significant portion to capital expenditure.

The government projects the expenditure under this head to be Rs 7,903 crore, which makes up 19.14 percent of the total budget.

The budget also allocates a considerable share to other priority sectors, including Agriculture and allied sectors (9.49 percent), Education (11.49 percent), and Health (12.89 percent).

Among the new schemes, the state government will allocate Rs 50,000 for mass marriages at the subdivision level, with a total allocation of Rs 10 crore.

The government will set up night shelters and Bharat Mata canteens in Agartala for individuals stranded in the city, allocating Rs 2 crore for this initiative.

The budget includes Rs 847 crore for constructing two new flyovers in Agartala and Udaipur. Additionally, the government has launched a scheme to support the dependent children of armed forces personnel from Tripura.

To promote high-yielding crop varieties, the state has allocated Rs 5 crore.