Agartala: Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced on Wednesday that the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-2026 would prioritize key sectors, particularly capital expenditure, education, and schemes for low-income groups.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the budget session, which will begin on March 21, Singha Roy said, “We are consulting with all the cabinet ministers to understand their aspirations and explore new schemes with careful financial planning.”

The Minister highlighted the significant increase in annual budgetary allocations over the past seven years.

“In 2017, the Left Front Government tabled a budget worth Rs 15,000 crore. Last year, we passed a budget of over Rs 27,000 crore, demonstrating a substantial increase in the budget size. This year, we are working to enhance allocations further,” he said.

When asked about the core areas of focus, Singha Roy stated the government’s priority to support low-income groups, particularly farmers and people from SC and ST communities.

He also mentioned plans to introduce schemes for meritorious students, such as providing smartphones to graduates and scooters to 100 female students excelling in higher secondary exams.

Additionally, he pointed out that a significant push for capital infrastructure would be a key pillar of the budget. “Last year, we allocated Rs 6,000 crore for capital expenditure, and we plan to earmark more funds to accelerate the state’s development.”

Singha Roy also praised the union budget for 2025, calling it a remarkable move for the middle class, and stated, “This year’s budget will be inclusive and cater to all sections of society.”