Agartala: Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha on Monday emphasized collective action to combat drug addiction in Tripura, pledging to make the state “Nesha Mukta Tripura” (Drug-Free Tripura).

He announced plans to establish drug de-addiction centres in every district, starting with the state’s first integrated 200-bed facility at Bishramganj in Sepahijala District.

The Chief Minister performed Bhoomi Puja for the flagship centre, which will include amenities such as a swimming pool, yoga facilities, and awareness programs.

Dr. Saha highlighted that Rs. 121.90 crore has been allocated for building de-addiction centres, designed to serve as referral hubs for drug rehabilitation across the state.

During the event, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the foundation stones for several development projects.

These include a new District Transport Office building at Amtali, a road from Bishramganj Bazar to Chikancherra via Barkurbari, a school building for Latiacherra High School, a circuit house, and additional classrooms with boundary walls for Charilam H/S School.

Dr. Saha credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy and vision for development, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving the ease of living for the people of Tripura.

“Before 2018, Tripura was plagued by the drug menace. However, since the BJP came to power, we have taken stringent measures to tackle this issue and declared our mission for a drug-free Tripura,” he stated.

He urged schools, colleges, and communities to take an active role in identifying and supporting drug-addicted youth.

“Drug addiction is a social disorder that requires collective efforts. Teachers, club members, and community leaders must come forward to address this issue,” he said, noting that the state’s vibrant club culture could play a pivotal role in tackling the problem.

Dr. Saha reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on drugs and called on contractors to ensure timely completion of projects.

He affirmed that the state remains committed to maintaining law and order while addressing the drug problem holistically.

The 200-bedded de-addiction centre at Bishramganj will serve as a model for similar facilities planned in other districts, reflecting the government’s resolve to provide comprehensive care and rehabilitation to those affected by drug addiction.