Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday asserted that no alliance partner is above the law and that the law will take its own course if any violations occur.

Saha made the statement while speaking to reporters at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala after visiting victims of a violent clash that broke out at Hejamara on September 21.

According to the Chief Minister, Tipra Motha activists allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on a clothes distribution drive organised by Shimna Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During the attack, journalist Kamal Krishna Jamatia sustained injuries, and the Vice President of BJP Janajati Morcha was brutally assaulted.

“A journalist has no political affiliation. He was simply covering a clothes distribution event where around 300 women had gathered. The assailants attacked him without reason. He is now under medical observation at GB Pant Hospital,” Saha told the media.

He added that Mangal Debbarma, who rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help, was overpowered and beaten. Debbarma reportedly suffered serious head injuries.

“This is unacceptable. Just before the Prime Minister arrived, this attack occurred. And shortly after the Prime Minister’s event, our Mandai Mandal office was set on fire. Violence has no place in politics,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha also claimed that a broader plot might be at play.

“A big conspiracy is being orchestrated. Many people are working behind the scenes to destabilize the situation,” he added.

When asked about the involvement of a coalition partner in the violence, Saha responded firmly:

“No alliance partner is beyond the rule of law. They have already made their position clear in the Assembly. Despite being part of the alliance, we will deal with the situation our own way. The law will take its own course.”