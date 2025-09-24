Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday described the launch of the Next-Gen GST as a “landmark reform” that no previous government had dared to implement, calling it a key milestone on the path toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking at a community clothing distribution event organized by the 8-Town Bardowali Mandal ahead of Durga Puja, Saha highlighted the significance of the new GST regime, which came into effect on September 22. He said the rollout demonstrates the Centre’s bold vision and commitment to determined governance.

Saha also emphasized Tripura’s cultural and religious importance, noting that the redevelopment of the Tripura Sundari Temple under the PRASAD scheme is expected to boost pilgrimage and tourism. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to one of the 51 Shakti Peethas will further attract devotees, supporting the state’s economy.

Extending Durga Puja greetings to the people, Saha urged citizens to take pride in their cultural heritage and maintain unity as the state continues its transformation under the BJP-led government.

Officials from the Agartala Municipal Corporation and local community members attended the event.