Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated WiFi facilities across 11 government general degree colleges on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the state’s digital education initiative.

With this launch, all general degree colleges in Tripura are now equipped with WiFi connectivity, officials confirmed.

The state government also plans to extend the facility to five polytechnic institutes in the next phase.

The WiFi project, implemented in two phases, was first launched in October last year, connecting 19 colleges with a 100 Mbps backbone network.

The newly completed second phase covers the remaining 11 institutions, each equipped with around 20 wireless access points to ensure uninterrupted internet access throughout the campuses.

Developed for Rs 12.32 crore, the project aims to provide reliable and high-speed internet to students, teachers, and administrative staff, strengthening Tripura’s higher education ecosystem.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Chief Minister Saha said the initiative reflects the government’s vision of integrating technology into education while promoting digital literacy, innovation, and collaboration among students.

He also announced that under the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (MYYY), financial assistance of Rs 5,000 will be provided to college students to purchase smartphones.

“Earlier, only final-year students were eligible for this scheme. Now, first- and second-year students will also benefit, which will further promote digital learning,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister further informed that land has been allotted to Bharti Airtel for establishing a Rs 200-crore data centre on the outskirts of Agartala, aimed at enhancing the state’s digital infrastructure.

Finance and IT Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, and Industries & IT Secretary Kiran Gitte were also present at the event.