Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday to discuss a series of ambitious projects aimed at fast-tracking the state’s development under the vision of ‘Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat’.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister briefed him on ongoing initiatives in Tripura and sought central support for several key proposals.

These included the inclusion of the Bru-Reang community under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), an increase in wheat allocation under the Public Distribution System (PDS), and the double-laning of railway tracks across the state. He also proposed the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between Agartala and Guwahati to enhance regional connectivity.

The Chief Minister further urged the Centre to raise the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) to expedite infrastructure works, and sought approval for 15 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) to promote tribal education.

He also proposed setting up an Agar Board and Research Centre to strengthen the agarwood industry and discussed plans for developing Unakoti as a global heritage and spiritual tourism destination.

Later, in his meeting with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan, the Chief Minister focused on improving Tripura’s railway and digital infrastructure. Discussions revolved around the proposed Vande Bharat Express, railway track doubling, electrification of routes, and station and coach upgrades to improve passenger comfort and logistics efficiency.

The talks also touched upon the construction of a new building for the Tripura Film and Television Institute (TFTI) and the development of a Film City to nurture creative talent and expand the state’s media ecosystem.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for enhanced call centre facilities and a strengthened cyber security hub to support Tripura’s rapidly growing digital sector.