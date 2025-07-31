Guwahati: Under Tripura’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), a total of Rs 45.43 crore will be credited to farmers’ accounts on August 2 as part of the 20th installment, marking a significant step in boosting their income.

The announcement was made earlier today by the state’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Ratan Lal Nath.

During his address, Minister Nath praised the relentless efforts of the farmers, which he credited for Tripura’s agricultural progress. “The hardworking farmers of Tripura have been instrumental in the state’s agricultural growth,” he stated.

The Minister highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the state and central governments in securing financial stability for farmers.

He also informed that on August 2 at 11 AM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would directly transfer the 20th installment of the scheme to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The central event will be held at Tripura’s State Agriculture Research Station in AD Nagar, where the Minister will be present to watch the Prime Minister’s address.

Nath reiterated that Rs 45.43 crore would be disbursed to all farmers registered under the PM-KISAN scheme in Tripura on that day. “Additionally, PM Modi will engage directly with farmers during his address. I encourage everyone to tune in and listen to his message at 11 AM from your villages and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs),” he urged.

The Minister concluded by emphasizing that the government remains committed to supporting farmers and will continue to stand by them in the future.