Agartala: Secretary of the Revenue Department, Tripura, Brijsesh Pandey, on Sunday, stated that heavy torrential rain triggered flood-like situations in different parts of the state, particularly in the West Tripura district, forcing authorities to shift over 10,000 people to more than 60 relief camps opened in three districts of the state.

Speaking to media persons at the civil secretariat, Pandey said, “Due to the monsoon and moisture in the atmosphere, we witnessed heavy rains. The rain’s nature differed; some areas experienced intense rain while just a few kilometers away, there was hardly any downpour. The precipitation did not distribute equally.”

The senior officials also informed the media persons that the state authorities have deployed 14 rescue teams across the most affected districts.

He said that in West Tripura, 11 teams, including personnel from NDRF, SDRF, Assam Rifles, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence, Aapda Mitra, and Bharat Scouts and Guides, are on the ground.

The senior official informed media persons that three rescue teams, including NDRF and Civil Defence volunteers, are operating in Unakoti.

“So far, authorities have opened 60 relief camps in the affected districts—48 in West Tripura, 3 each in Khowai and Unakoti, and 6 in North Tripura—providing shelter to approximately 2,800 families and around 10,600 individuals,” the official asserted.

According to a press statement, landslides and fallen trees temporarily blocked several roads in North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and West Tripura districts.

However, swift action by community volunteers, the State Disaster Response Force, Forest Department, PWD, and Quick Response Teams led to the timely clearance of many affected routes. The teams remain on standby for any further needs.

Furthermore, preliminary assessments indicate that the rain damaged a total of 201 houses, with 92 houses suffering severe damage and 109 sustaining partial damage.

These damages have primarily occurred in the districts of Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, and North Tripura. A detailed assessment is currently underway.