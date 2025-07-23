Agartala: Tripura Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman on Tuesday announced that colleges currently affiliated with Tripura Central University will be gradually brought under the jurisdiction of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University.

Speaking to reporters during his first official visit to MBB University, Barman said the move is aimed at strengthening the functioning and academic stature of the state-run university. “Our objective is to strengthen MBB University, which bears the name of Maharaja Bir Bikram, a key figure in Tripura’s heritage,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The announcement follows a recent state-level review meeting on higher education. The minister said the transition will be carried out in stages, keeping in view the capacity and infrastructure of MBB University. “We are planning to shift more institutions from Tripura University to MBB University, but this will be done only after ensuring MBB’s infrastructure can handle the additional academic load,” he added.

Barman confirmed that three new colleges have already been affiliated with MBB University.

He also highlighted the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a priority. He said he would visit campuses across the state to assess infrastructure, interact with students and faculty, and review policy execution on the ground.

On reports of fake fee cards being issued at Ram Thakur College, Barman said the matter is under investigation. “We have initiated a probe, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The move is part of a broader effort to build institutional capacity within the state’s higher education system.