Tripura: The Tripura High Court recently instructed the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) to submit updated statistics regarding the incidence of HIV/AIDS, including cases among the youth.

The Court wants to assess whether the measures taken have helped reduce the rising incidence of HIV/AIDS in the State.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Biswajit Palit, was hearing a suo moto PIL on the issue.

During the hearing, the Court learned that the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) had approved the establishment of two new Facility-integrated ART Centres (Fi-ARTC) in Khowai and Gomati Districts, as well as a new District Monitoring Unit to serve both Gomati and South Districts.

The Court was further apprised that Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) was directed to seek additional budget approval under Annual Action Plan for Financial Year 2025-2026 for operationalisation of these sites.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Court further heard that TSACS has already set up 24 Stand Alone Integrated Counseling & Testing Centres (SA-ICTC) and 133 Facility Integrated Counseling and Testing Centres (F-ICTC) for screening and testing services.

“Three PPP model ICTC Centres and one Mobile ICTC Van are currently operational in the State. Thirteen Targeted Intervention NGOs, two Link Worker Schemes, and four One-Stop Centres are supporting high-risk groups. Over the past 5 to 6 years, TSACS has expanded the number of Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centres from 5 to 23, with 9 more approved and set to start soon. TSACS has also received approval for two Fi-ARTCs, five Link ART Centres, and two District Integrated Strategy for HIV/AIDS (DISHA) centres. The District AIDS Prevention & Control Units (DAPCU) are actively working to implement the District-level programs according to NACO guidelines,” the Court was informed.

The Court ordered TSACS to submit a progress report and directed the inclusion of details about the resolution of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) and any subsequent actions taken.

The matter is scheduled for another hearing on February 20.