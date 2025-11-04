Agartala: The Tripura High Court on Monday struck down the Excise Department’s decision to cancel the liquor licence of a bar in Agartala that had been at the centre of public controversy since its opening.

A single-judge bench of Justice T. Amarnath Goud quashed the September 16 order issued by the Excise Collector, terming it invalid and unsustainable in law. The verdict came in response to a writ petition filed by the bar authorities challenging the government’s decision.

Advocate Arijit Bhowmik, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, said that the court had heard arguments on October 30 and 31 before delivering its judgement. “The Excise Collector’s order cancelling the liquor licence has been annulled. The Court found no sufficient legal basis for such cancellation,” Bhowmik told reporters after the hearing.

The bar, located in the heart of Agartala, drew criticism soon after its launch due to its proximity to the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, a prominent cultural and social venue. Objections were also raised as the establishment operates from the upper floor of a building that houses government offices on the lower levels.

Public outrage escalated during its inauguration after the management allegedly restricted entry to “couples only,” leading to chaos outside the premises. Amid mounting protests, the state government ordered the bar’s closure, citing violation of excise norms and extended service hours beyond the permitted 11 pm deadline.

Although the restaurant segment of the property continued functioning, liquor service was suspended following the order. With the High Court now restoring the licence, the establishment is expected to resume full operations, subject to adherence to all regulatory conditions set by the Excise Department.