Agartala: The Tripura Government has suspended five officials posted at Dharmanagar Sub-Jail after six prisoners escaped in a daring jailbreak in North Tripura district on October 1.

According to an official from the Directorate of Prisons, five of the six fugitives were undertrial prisoners, while one, a Bangladeshi national, was serving a life sentence.

Police managed to recapture two prisoners in separate raids. They arrested Abdul Pata, an undertrial prisoner, on the same night.

They also arrested Narayan Chandra Datta, who was serving a life sentence for raping a minor, from Malakar Basti, an area located near the international border.

“He might have been trying to cross the border to evade arrest. We have also arrested a local tout who was helping him,” said SP Avinas Rai of North Tripura District.

SP Rai confirmed that a manhunt is underway to capture the remaining fugitives. “We have formed multiple teams that are conducting raids in different locations,” he added.

The prisoners reportedly attacked a jail guard with sharp weapons and escaped from the sub-jail during morning hours while being taken out for breakfast and daily ablutions.

The injured guard is currently receiving treatment at the North Tripura District Hospital.

Authorities have identified the fugitives as Abdul Pata, Rahim Ali, Narayan Chandra Dutta, Rosan Ali, Nazim Uddin, and Sunil Debbarma.

Shortly after the incident, the Inspector General of Prisons suspended Jailor Dhananjoy Bhattacharya and warders Pallab Kanti Bhowmik, Prashikhan Jamatia, Mohammad Gedu Mia, and Notan Lodh, said a Jail Department official.

The department will initiate disciplinary proceedings against all five suspended jail staff.