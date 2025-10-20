Tripura Jobs 2025 Tripura Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or jobs in Tripura Medical College in 2025.
Tripura Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines in 2025.
Name of post : Professor
No. of posts : 4
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Physiology : 1
- Forensic Medicine & Toxicology : 1
- Orthopaedics : 1
- Anesthesiology : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per guidelines of National Medical Commission
Name of post : Associate Professor
No. of posts : 4
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Physiology : 1
- Forensic Medicine & Toxicology : 1
- Orthopaedics : 1
- Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per guidelines of National Medical Commission
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 1
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Anesthesiology : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per guidelines of National Medical Commission
Additional Criteria : For the Department of Physiology, interested non-medical candidates with Doctor of Philosophy in these subjects may also apply
Salary : Negotiable
How to apply :
The interested candidate may submit their relevant candidature to the Office of the Principal, Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania, Agartala – 799014 by 27th October 2025 through email [email protected]
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here