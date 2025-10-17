Tripura Jobs NIT Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) on contractual basis under the following project sponsored by “SERB GOI” entitled “Sustainable machining of carbon fibre reinforced polymer composite in a hybrid lubri-cooling environment” in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Post-graduate Degree (ME/ M.Tech) / Graduate (B.E/ B.Tech) in Mechanical / Production Engineering selected through a process described through any one of the following:

a. Scholars who are selected through national eligibility tests -CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant professorship) and GATE

b. The selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICA& ICMR,IIT,IISC, TISER etc

Desirable: Candidate should have knowledge in computational and experimental fields related to the project

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000.00 + HRA for four (04) months (HRA applicable as per SERB norms).

Selection Procedure :

Applicants must appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th October 2025 from 11:30 AM onwards. Offline venue- HoD office, Department of Production Engineering, NIT Agartala; Online: Google Meet/Zoom / Microsoft Team

How to apply :

Interested candidates must submit the attached application format duly filled in with detailed CV and scanned copy of all documents. All the attachments are to be converted into a single pdf file (size 10 MB max.) named <applicant’s name> and send to Dr. Uttam Kumar Mandal (PI), Associate Professor, Production Engineering Department, NIT Agartala, via e-mail: [email protected] with subject line “Application for JRF position” latest by 24th October, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here