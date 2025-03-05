Agartala: Tripura Pradesh BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Wednesday that, the BJP National President and the Union Health Minister JP Nadda will address a public mass rally in Tripura on March 9 to mark the second anniversary celebration of the second BJP government.

He said, as BJP government will complete its two years in power on March 08, Tripura Pradesh BJP is planning to organize a party gathering and a followed by a rally on march 8. Unfortunately, the gathering had rescheduled due to board exams.

Consequently, the rally will held on March 09 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

In the gathering, BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda will address the mammoth gathering.

Bhattacharjee also said that, senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath will lead state level steering committee of nine members for the public rally.

Leaders are conducting preparatory meetings at different levels for the public rally.

Furthermore, smaller rallies in district, mandal and booth levels will organize to highlight the achievements of this government.

Bhattacharjee also highlighted some of the key achievements of the state government.

He said, between the period of 2020 to 2024, Tripura Police had registered a total 2,308 cases and arrested 4,276 people under the NDPS Act. State police had been acting freely without any political interference to make a clean state.

Bhattacharjee further states that, during the last 7 years, government had created more than 47,000 SHGs in the state. 91,000 members of these groups have earned the prestigious ‘Lakhpati Didi’ title.

On the other hand, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath emphasized the state’s economic progress.

He said that, the annual state budget had substantially increased. Moreover, per capita income of the state has risen from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1,77,723.