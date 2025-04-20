Agartala: The Kokborok script debate reignited in Tripura after the Kokborok Sahitya Parishad (KBSP), a literary body, urged the Tripura government to adopt a native Indian script, preferably Bengali or Devanagari, for writing Kokborok.

The KBSP also demanded the inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, arguing it would open doors for research, academic development, and allow Kokborok speakers to appear for competitive exams in their mother tongue.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Manik Saha, the KBSP emphasized Kokborok’s long-standing tradition of being written in the Bengali script and noted that many scholars already use it.

“Kokborok can be appropriately written in either Devanagari or Bengali script. Historically, Bengali script has been used for a long time,” the letter stated.

The letter, signed by KBSP President Naresh Chandra Debbarma and General Secretary PK Debbarma, quickly went viral on social media, sparking strong reactions from student, political, and literary groups supporting the Roman script.

Reacting sharply, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman opposed the KBSP’s suggestion of using Bengali or Devanagari script.

While supporting the inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule, he criticized the KBSP for ignoring popular sentiment. “Most Kokborok speakers support the Roman script. Recommending Bengali script is shocking. Even Bengalis are now learning Hindi and English to compete in the job market, why should we adopt their script?” he questioned during a livestream.

Later, Tipra Motha Party once issued a formal statement opposing the letter.

Sources said that all the political parties which have extended their support towards the use of Roman Script are going to form a joint platform in collaboration with literary bodies for a single point agenda of Roman Script.