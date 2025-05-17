Agartala: Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge livestock breeding technologies like in vitro fertilisation (IVF) within reach of India’s farmers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the second unit of the Gomati Milk Union dairy facility in Bamutia, Tripura, the minister underscored the crucial role of scientific innovations in enhancing milk production across the country.

Singh emphasized the government’s focus on two advanced technologies, sex-sorted semen and IVF to improve dairy yield. “Artificial insemination using sex-sorted semen is already gaining traction. Previously priced at Rs 850 per dose, farmers now receive three doses for Rs 750, thanks to government subsidies,” he noted.

While IVF remains a costlier option, the minister said it holds immense promise in improving livestock breeds and boosting milk output. “Our research institutions are working tirelessly to reduce IVF costs and make it more widely available. If implemented correctly, IVF can revolutionize dairy farming,” Singh said.

In Tripura alone, approximately 2.7 lakh doses of sex-sorted semen have been administered, leading to the birth of nearly 50,000 female calves—a significant boost for future milk production.

The minister also urged the Tripura government to intensify efforts to eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which he identified as a major obstacle in tapping international dairy markets.

“India may be the world’s top milk producer, but FMD remains a barrier to exports. The Centre is supplying vaccines free of cost. With a 93% vaccination target, Tripura must push harder to meet and exceed this goal,” he stressed.

Speaking on the newly launched dairy facility, Singh said the plant has a daily processing capacity of 40,000 litres, 30,000 litres for milk, and 10,000 litres for value-added products like paneer and curd. He highlighted how such initiatives can uplift rural communities, especially women who often lead livestock management in households.

He further advocated for the formation of cooperative societies among dairy farmers. “Those outside cooperatives remain vulnerable in the unorganised sector. Organised structures help ensure better prices, reduce the risk of adulteration, and open up wider market opportunities,” Singh said, urging farmers to unite for collective growth.