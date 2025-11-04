

Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday compared RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with Razakars in Bangladesh, a force which acted as a force multiplier of the Pakistani army when the Bangladesh liberation war was underway.

Addressing a political rally at Sabroom under South Tripura district, the CPIM politburo member said, “In Bangladesh more than three lakh women had been either raped or killed by the Pakistani army and at that point of time they heavily relied on the Razakars, a group of people who wanted to ensure that Pakistan could continue its oppressive rule over Bangladesh.

These Razakars did everything to help the Pakistani army. In the Indian context, RSS played the same role. Always backstabbed the national freedom struggle. They never participated in any movement and always acted as stooges of the British.”

The senior CPIM leader was addressing a mass deputation cum foot march which was short terminated due to police intervention, the party obtained prior permission to hold the protest march but the permission was withdrawn in apprehension of law and order breach.

According to local sources, some youth activists of the BJP gathered and organised a Yajna in the vicinity of the Satchand Rural Development Block where the CPIM activists led by Chaudhury were supposed to conclude their foot march.

A good number of police and TSR troopers barricaded the rally a few kilometers away from the Satchand Rural Development Block. Deputy Collector and Magistrate from Sabroom rushed to the spot and received the deputation from the CPIM leaders.

Hitting out at the BJP supporters, Chaudhury said, “We have the strength to overpower the police barricade and reach the block. And, we are well aware about the consequences of it. My decision to terminate the foot march here may disappoint a large number of participants of the programme but we have to understand that our goal is not to indulge in violence. We have to set our sights on the biggest agenda which is dislodging the BJP and RSS from Tripura.”

He also slammed the ‘artificial devotion’ of the BJP leaders towards Sanatani culture and asked which religious text of the Sanatani culture endorsed fund defalcation, snatching of democratic rights and bulldozing the party office of political opponents.