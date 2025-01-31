Tripura 16th Finance Commission is satisfied with our performance: Tripura CM Agartala: January 31. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that the delegation of the 16th Finance Commission is satisfied with the state’s performance and informed that various issues were discussed for the welfare of the people, including the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. Speaking with reporters, Dr. Saha said that discussions with the representatives of the 16th Finance Commission were held for the welfare of all sections of society, from the common people to government employees and the working class. “Various important issues, including the overall development of the state and the improvement of socio-economic conditions, were presented before them. We also raised the issue of a Rs. 15,000 crore loss suffered by the state due to severe floods. Along with this, key matters such as DA (Dearness Allowance) and infrastructure development were discussed. We have placed all our concerns before them, and they have acknowledged the financial discipline maintained by Tripura,” said Dr. Saha. The Chief Minister further highlighted that 73% of Tripura's land area is reserved forest, which limits the availability of plain land for large-scale industries. “As a result, big industries could not be developed here. Based on this, we have requested special consideration. The Finance Commission primarily serves as a recommendation and advisory body. They will provide necessary guidance, and they have expressed satisfaction with our presentation,” he stated. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also addressed direct fund allocation to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the 8th Pay Commission. He reiterated that discussions with the 16th Finance Commission covered issues concerning all sections of society, including common people, workers, and government employees. “We are working towards the goal of inclusive development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the vision of a Vikshit Bharat, and we are committed to building a developed Tripura by 2047,” he added.
Tripura CPIM leader Jitendra Chowdhury

Agartala: Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury today criticized the Tripura government for its alleged failure in developmental work and accused it of functioning as a “government of commission.”

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhury, who was recently re-elected as the CPIM state committee secretary, stated that the three-day-long state committee conference concluded at 3 PM today.

He detailed the conference process, which began in September, involving 400 Block Conferences, and 300 Local Committee Conferences, along with Sub-divisional and District Conferences, culminating in the state-level gathering.

“No such democratic exercise takes place in other political parties. Over the past seven years, the political landscape has changed, and people are increasingly engaging with us. Today, democracy is under attack—people are unsafe and unable to exercise their fundamental rights”, he said.

“We have raised these concerns. Despite several conspiracies to disrupt our conference, including hurdles created by the ruling BJP on January 29 through government departments and political influence, we successfully concluded our event. Many vehicles were stopped, and some were even vandalized,” he alleged.

A total of 414 members participated in the conference, where a written report on Tripura’s political landscape and other key issues was presented in accordance with party regulations. The CPIM’s party congress is scheduled to be held in Madurai from April 2 to April 6.

He added, “In the discussions on the report, 51 representatives provided inputs—some suggested new strategies, while others proposed modifications. The BJP has imposed a fascist rule over the state for the last seven years. It has become a ‘commission government’ where no work gets done—from Gram Panchayats to the Assembly—without a commission.”

“Only a handful of individuals have benefited from this corrupt system. After thorough deliberations, a 60-member state committee was formed, including a 14-member state secretary body, 40 members, and two observers for the upcoming All India Conference in April,” Chaudhury added.

 