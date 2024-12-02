Agartala: Widespread protests erupted in Tripura‘s capital city Agartala on Monday as demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner, denouncing the escalating violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

They also called for the immediate release of arrested ISKCON member Chinmoy Das Prabhu.

The demonstration, spearheaded by the ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samity,’ a right-wing organization, saw participation from diverse sections of society.

“The illegal arrest of Chinmoy Das Prabhu by the Bangladesh interim government is both inhumane and unacceptable. Reports suggest that he has been deprived of basic needs like food. We demand his immediate release and stand firmly against these repeated attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh,” a protestor said.

She highlighted the contrasting scenario in India, where minorities, including Muslims, coexist peacefully.

“In India, our Muslim brothers and sisters live without facing such hostility. Why, then, are Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh? We will persist in our protest until the Yunus-led government ensures the release of the ISKCON leader,” she added.

BJP vice president Subal Bhowmik, who joined the protest, expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating situation for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

“The frequency and intensity of these attacks have surged, especially after the change in government. This protest is a united stand by various organizations to condemn these acts,” Bhowmik said.

He also mentioned the Indian government’s intervention, holding Bangladesh Prime Minister Md. Yunus accountable for inciting violence against the Hindu community.

“Md. Yunus bears the responsibility for these atrocities and for fueling anti-Hindu sentiments. Strong measures must be taken,” he asserted.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh, has witnessed growing unrest over the persecution of Hindus in the neighboring nation, with protesters burning effigies of Md. Yunus as tensions escalate.