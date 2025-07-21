Tripura: One killed, three injured in machete attack in Agartala

Agartala: One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a violent attack late Sunday night in Agartala’s Shalbagan area of Tripura.

According to local sources, a group of individuals armed with sharp-edged weapons, reportedly resembling machetes, attacked four youths near the Shalbagan market.

The incident occurred around midnight and led to panic in the locality.

The victims have been identified as Papan Debnath alias Baban, Khokan Das, Mona Debnath alias Rakesh, and Sanjit Mukherjee.

All four were immediately taken to GBP Hospital for treatment. Mona Debnath was declared dead at the hospital. Among the injured, Papan Debnath is reported to be in critical condition due to a severe spinal injury.

Eyewitnesses stated that local shopkeepers and bystanders intervened during the attack, managing to detain the alleged assailants and restrain them until police arrived at the scene. Both the injured victims and the attackers were taken into custody by the police.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be confirmed. Authorities have launched an investigation and are recording statements from witnesses and those involved.