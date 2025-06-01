Agartala: Continuous heavy rainfall since Saturday evening has wreaked havoc across several districts of Tripura, forcing authorities to open 34 relief camps throughout the state.

As many as 7,109 people from 1,623 families have been relocated to these shelters after floodwaters inundated their homes.

Among the worst-affected areas are the districts of West Tripura, Dhalai, and North Tripura. In West Tripura alone, severe flooding led to the opening of 28 relief camps in localities such as Pratapgarh, Indranagar, Dukli, and Ramthakur Road, accommodating 6,839 people from 1,563 families. In Jirania sub-division, five relief camps have been set up, housing 183 people from 51 families.

In North Tripura, the downpour brought trees crashing down onto roads in Kadamtala and Damcherra, disrupting traffic. Prompt action by volunteers and officials helped restore road access. Meanwhile, Unakoti district saw a relief camp established at Netaji Vidyapith English Medium School for 60 families (270 people).

A landslide was reported in Bhagyapur under Chandipur Block, where the Public Works Department is actively working to clear the affected road. Dhalai district also witnessed a major roadblock due to a fallen tree in Chailengta, with the Forest Department engaged in clearance efforts.

In Sepahijala district, particularly in Bishalgarh, one house was completely destroyed and three others partially damaged. Financial aid for the affected households is currently being processed.

According to the state’s Revenue Department, despite the extensive damage, there have been no reports of casualties, injuries, or loss of livestock. The department confirmed that no electrical poles or animals were affected by the floods.

River levels have also surged due to the persistent rain. The Howrah River in Agartala crossed the danger mark, rising above 10.92 metres. Other rivers, such as the Juri and Kakri in Dharmanagar, also recorded critical water levels, although most rivers in the state remained below flood thresholds.

The India Meteorological Department reported exceptionally high rainfall in various locations: Budhjungnagar received 198.5 mm, Kailashahar 192.2 mm, Jirania 175.5 mm, and Kadamtala 144 mm. The weather office has forecast continued heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, especially in the districts of North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai, and West Tripura.

While Khowai, Gomati, and South Tripura districts reported no significant weather-related incidents, authorities remain on high alert as the inclement weather is expected to persist in the coming days.