Agartala: Police on Saturday arrested seven people for the assault of a police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) in Tripura who was attempting to enforce a ban on loud late-night music during a local festival.

The victim, Inspector Shibu Ranjan Dey, OC of a police station in Belonia, South Tripura district, was attacked by several club members late Friday night after he and his team tried to stop a DJ performance at a puja-related event.

According to a Tripura police officer, Dey intervened because the loud music was being played well beyond the permitted hours of 10 p.m.

Club members not only obstructed the law enforcers but allegedly dragged Dey down from the stage and physically assaulted him, sparking chaos at the site.

The injured OC was admitted to the hospital for treatment. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation and outrage across the state.

Police immediately registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Among the seven arrested are the club Secretary and the puja committee President and Secretary.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the attack, telling reporters in Agartala that police are taking “strict action” against the accused club members.

Major opposition parties, including the CPI-M and the Congress, also strongly condemned the incident.

The assault highlights persistent violations of noise pollution regulations. The Tripura High Court, various District Magistrates, and the Pollution Control Board have repeatedly issued orders prohibiting the use of high-volume sound systems after 10 p.m.

A senior lawyer noted that violating sound limits is a punishable offense with penalties including fines, equipment seizure, and even potential jail time.

An investigation into the case is underway.