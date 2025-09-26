Agartala: Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar on Friday announced that elaborate security measures have been put in place across the state to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations beginning September 28.

Speaking at a press conference in Agartala, Dhankar said 7,750 security personnel will be deployed during the festival, with special focus on the state capital, which alone hosts over 250 pujas.

To strengthen surveillance, police will install 320 new CCTV cameras at strategic locations, in addition to the existing ones. Puja organisers have also been urged to set up their own cameras to aid in crowd management and detect any suspicious activity.

The DGP said 241 assistance booths will be established in key areas to help devotees. With large numbers of visitors expected from rural areas, additional security will be deployed at railway stations.

Dhankar further stated that police will strictly enforce noise pollution rules. “Puja organisers will be allowed to play music only within permissible limits,” he said.