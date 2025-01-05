Tripura police destroys 40,000 ganja plants in major crackdown

Agartala: In a major crackdown on drug cultivation, Jatrapur police, with support from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), destroyed approximately 40,000 Ganja plants in the South Nidaya Manaititta area.

The operation, led by officers from Jatrapur police station, targeted deep forest plots where the illegal plants were growing.

This significant action is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to combat narcotics and drug smuggling. Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the operation, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to achieving a “Nasha Mukht Tripura” (Drug-Free Tripura).

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts to tackle the drug menace, urging citizens to join in creating a safer, healthier society.

The state government continues to take strong measures to ensure a drug-free environment and combat illegal drug activities in Tripura.