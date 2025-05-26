Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has called upon his party’s legislators to initiate a constituency-wise drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Tripura.

Speaking during a live social media broadcast, Debbarman referred to a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs asking states to intensify efforts to detect and deport such individuals.

Debbarman stressed that his party has long been raising concerns about the issue.

“We realised this threat much earlier. I’ve asked all our MLAs to ensure that every illegal immigrant is identified,” he asserted.

Debbarman further warned that the influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Tripura must not be taken lightly.

“They are accessing rations, claiming resources meant for Indians, and even managing to obtain voter ID cards. By 2028, they could significantly influence the political landscape of Tripura,” he warned.

He also addressed a recent controversy involving the District Magistrate of Gomati, Tarit Kanti Chakma, who allegedly refused to meet Debbarman when he visited his official residence on Sunday night to discuss welfare and development issues in Ampi and other areas.

The incident triggered backlash on social media, with some interpreting it as a reflection of tensions between Tripuri tribes and the Chakma community.

Debbarman, however, cautioned against generalising the actions of one individual to an entire community.

“I have deep respect for many Chakmas who have supported me. What happened was the act of one person, not the entire community,” he said, affirming solidarity with Chakmas both in India and across the border.