Agartala: Tipra Motha founder and Takarjala MDC, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, has alleged that a foreign national was illegally allotted land within a Sixth Schedule area governed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

In a social media post on Wednesday, Debbarman claimed that one Dilu Mia, son of Badshah Miah, was granted ownership of 0.22 acres of land in Khupilang Mouza under the Killa revenue circle of Gomati district’s Udaipur subdivision.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The land reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of TTAADC, which is constitutionally reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes.

According to documents shared by Debbarman, the individual had declared a permanent address in Bangladesh at the time of the land settlement. His foreign nationality and non-tribal status raise legal concerns in light of existing constitutional protections in the Sixth Schedule areas.

Debbarman alleged that the beneficiary and his family have not been traceable since obtaining the land documents. He expressed concern that the documents could be used to acquire Indian identification such as Aadhaar, voter ID, and passports.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He called for accountability from the revenue and administrative officials involved in approving the land settlement, including the then Deputy Collector, Revenue Officer, and Tehsildar. He also questioned whether the Election Commission would take cognisance of the matter.

Debbarman acknowledged the role of TTAADC Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia in supporting the disclosure of the case.

The state government has not yet issued an official response.