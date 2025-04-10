Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman in a public meeting at Lefunga in West Tripura district on Thursday stated that the regional party will realize the political significance of the party when the big players in the game national parties fall short of the majority in elections.

Addressing the public meeting Pradyot urged the supporters and activists of his party to stay united as his party strives to become a “factor” in the 2028 Tripura Assembly Election.

He stated that in 2026, no force could thwart Tipra Motha from storming back to power in TTAADC but in the run-up to the 2028 assembly elections, his party had been striving to gain more strength.

“All national parties fight each other with their own set of agendas at stake. But, the regional party reflects the voices of the people”, Debbarman stated.

He cited that in Tripura, a prolonged movement spearheaded by the indigenous people of Tripura resulted in the formation of the TTAADC.

He further stated that the Bru accord became a reality followed by the 20-year-long fight of people like us. So, when we want to secure our rights, we have to fight a longer battle.

According to Dabbarman, diluting the demands in exchange of money is the easiest task.

“It will not take more than two minutes if we agree to the terms of others instead of money. But, I want official approval for land rights, direct funding, and Roman script for Kokborok. We shall keep taking up our issues with the concerned authorities,” Debbarman asserted.

He underscored the party’s commitment to advocating for their demands both within and outside the assembly.

“Our Minister and MLAs, despite being in a coalition, have vocally supported the official use of the Roman script for Kokborok. I have personally supported these protests. Our primary alliance is with our people,” he affirmed.

Debbarman also announced the distribution of 15,000 Rignais (traditional Tripuri garments) to Tiprasa women, funded by the MDC, and the allocation of roofing tin sheets worth Rs 1.2 crore to those affected by the August floods.