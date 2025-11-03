Agartala: A women’s self-help group (SHG) under the Tepania Rural Development Block in Tripura is preparing to launch a unique herbal beverage, organic blue tea, into the commercial market, marking a new step in rural entrepreneurship and value addition.

The blue tea, made from butterfly pea flowers locally known as ‘Neel Kantha’, is a caffeine-free herbal drink rich in antioxidants.

Experts say it helps improve eyesight, promotes skin health, strengthens hair, and assists in regulating blood sugar levels.

Block Development Officer of Tepania RD Block, Dibyasree Das Gupta, said the initiative is part of a wider effort to promote local products through women’s collectives.

“This is one of the three experimental items we have identified: organic moringa powder, turmeric, and butterfly pea flower tea. Our SHG members have been trained in packaging, branding, and product diversification. We also plan to take the products to online platforms for wider reach,” she said.

The Star Mahila Dal SHG, led by member Madhabi Saha, is responsible for processing the flowers. The group began commercial-scale production in September after successful trials in August. So far, tea worth Rs 6,000 has been sold in the local market.

Officials said the initiative showcases how community-led ventures can turn naturally abundant local resources into profitable enterprises.

Branding and packaging are in the final stages, and the herbal blue tea is expected to reach both online and offline markets soon.

Das Gupta expressed confidence that the product will gain a firm foothold in the herbal tea market owing to its health benefits and easy availability of raw materials in the region.