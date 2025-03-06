Tripura: State to launch special cell for disposal of stray animal carcasses, says Minister

Agartala: Tripura Animal Resource Development Department Minister Sudhangshu Das on Thursday asserted that, the government advised the state Animal Welfare Board to launch its own cell for cremation and burial of stray animal carcasses.

Speaking at a press conference in Agartala, Minister said, the government often confront very tough questions pertaining to animal welfare in the state.

It is relevant that, the ARD department is responsible for treating an animal hurt due to any accident. But, the question rise about the responsibility of an animal which is dead.

Mostly, people cremated or buried domesticated animals with full honour but, they leave the carcasses of stray animal to rot.

In view of this, the government have decided to open special cells in all the eight districts . These cells will function under the watch of the state Animal Welfare Board, said the minister

Minister also urged the Border Security Force personnel to act strict against illegal cattle smuggling. Moreover, BSF must come in aid to eliminate these illicit practices.

He also asked the authorities to look into the uninterrupted way of cattle smuggling and not to let the practice happen down the line.

Authorities arrest illegal immigrants who enters the state from different transit points, such as Agartala Railway Station, at a later time, he added

Minister said, he is not against the transportation of cattle from one part of the state to another. If necessary, police must ensure that they followed all the regulations deservedly. Otherwise, the process falls under the category of unlawful practice.”

Minister further states that, the process of identifying land for cow shelters in all the state is in progress. This will refrain from letting the cows seized during different law enforcement operations. Nevertheless, proper care will be ale to provide to the cattle also. Once these shelters are ready, these animals will receive the best possible care,” the Minister added.