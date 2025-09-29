Guwahati: Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, Tripura royal scion and founder of Tipra Motha, strongly condemned the alleged killing of four indigenous individuals by Bangladesh Army personnel in the Guimara area of Khagrachari district, located in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Debbarma accused the Bangladesh Army of allowing radical groups to seize and occupy land in the Khagrachari region.

He criticized internal political conflicts, emphasizing the external threat posed by violence across the border.

“While we fight amongst ourselves under different party names, 14 indigenous people were killed by the Bangladesh Army as radicals ransacked and occupied land in Khagrachari. The real danger lies just a few miles across the border,” he tweeted.

Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) reported that at least four tribal individuals lost their lives and over 40 were injured after Bangladesh Army personnel allegedly opened fire on protesters in Guimara.

The protesters, mainly from the Marma and Mog indigenous communities, had gathered under the banner of Jumma Chatra Janata, demanding justice following the gang-rape of an eighth-grade Marma girl on September 23 by three illegal settlers.

The protests escalated due to the failure to arrest the accused.

Instead of taking action against the rapists, the RRAG alleges that Bangladesh Army personnel violated indigenous rights by firing indiscriminately on peaceful demonstrators.

Following the shootings, the army allegedly allowed illegal Muslim settlers to burn down homes of indigenous families in Ramsu Bazaar under Guimara.

In response to these events, the rights organization has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and address the ongoing attacks on minorities and indigenous communities in Bangladesh.