Agartala: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will likely move the Supreme Court over the prolonged delay by the Governor in granting assent to a large number of Bills passed by the council.

Debbarman stated that the Governor has yet to clear as many as 37 Bills passed by the TTAADC, including about 16 to 17 Bills related to the customary laws of tribal communities, while several others address land and ease of doing business.

“The Governor has every right to return a Bill for reconsideration if modifications are necessary. This would allow us to review and make the required changes before it becomes law. However, if the Governor withholds the Bills indefinitely without a specific timeframe, the TTAADC’s legislative powers become curtailed,” Debbarman explained.

Citing the Supreme Court’s April 2025 judgment in the State of Tamil Nadu vs. Governor of Tamil Nadu case, which dealt with Governors delaying or withholding assent to Bills, Debbarman said Tripura faces a similar situation.

“In our case, the state government acts as an intermediary and forwards the Bills to the Governor for assent. We demand greater transparency in this process. The Governor can either reject or approve a Bill, but the procedure must have a clear timeframe,” he added.

Debbarman also pointed out that several Bills passed during the previous CPI(M) regime remain pending Governor’s assent.

He recalled that although the Tipra Motha Party is part of the state government, it has previously approached the court multiple times, including demanding timely elections to the Village Committees under the TTAADC.