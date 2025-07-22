Tripura University to implement biometric attendance system for all staff

Agartala: Tripura University has decided to expand its biometric attendance system to include a broader section of its academic and administrative staff, officials said on Tuesday.

The move aims to enhance discipline and accountability across the institution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to a notification issued by Deputy Registrar Muneendra Mishra, the decision was taken during the 45th meeting of the university’s Executive Council held on June 1, 2025.

Previously, biometric attendance was mandatory only for non-teaching Group B and C staff. Now, the system will be extended in phases to cover all assistant professors, associate professors, contractual teachers, guest faculty, Group A officers—including the registrar, deputy registrar, assistant registrar, and librarians—as well as other contractual employees.

The phased implementation will begin on July 31. From October 31, all associate professors and statutory post officers will also come under the system. Professors will be included in a subsequent phase.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

All concerned staff members are required to register their personal details, including mobile numbers and Aadhaar numbers, either through the university portal or by contacting the designated nodal officer.

An official noted that the move is intended to “bring more discipline in the varsity” and ensure better time management and transparency in the functioning of the institution.