Sabroom: Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, founder of the Tipra Motha Party and Chairman of the TTAADC Administrative Reforms Committee, on Tuesday said that the future of the indigenous community lies in education, not violence.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new sub-zonal office in Sabroom, he said young people should be empowered through knowledge rather than misguided by those who promote conflict.

“Many people blame the Tiprasa community for violence. I am saying it clearly once again: I do not want to see sticks and guns in the hands of our youngsters and children. I want to see pens in their hands. Guns and sticks will not secure their future, but education will earn them dignity and respect,” he said.

Calling for unity beyond party lines, Debbarman said that 75 years of political division had weakened society. For decades we have been divided between CPIM, Congress, BJP and now Tipra Motha. What have we gained from this division? Political parties are temporary, but our Dopha, our community, is permanent. Support any party you wish, but always safeguard the interests of your community, he said.

He also remembered former leaders who, according to him, sacrificed personal comfort for the rights of the indigenous people.

Leaders like Shyama Charan Tripura, Nagendra Jamatia and Drau Kumar Reang did not have wealth, nor did they travel in luxury cars or live in big houses. Yet they carried forward the movement with courage and conviction. Today many leaders have everything, except courage, he said.

Debbarman urged grassroots leaders to remain connected with the people. Some leaders forget those who helped them rise once they hold a position. Never abandon the people. Stand with them in times of need, because it is they who made you a leader, he added.

CEM Purna Chandra Jamatia also addressed the programme.