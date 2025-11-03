Guwahati: The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) has called for the immediate arrest of everyone involved in the large-scale smuggling of banned cough syrup recently seized at Jirania railway station in West Tripura.

Authorities seized a shipment of 1.07 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup, valued at about Rs 5.4 crore, being transported on a goods train.

The seizure has raised serious concerns about the growing narcotics trade in the state.

So far, only one person has been taken into custody, prompting the Youth Congress to criticise the slow progress of the investigation.

The organisation suggested that delays may indicate political interference or connections between the accused and influential individuals.

Youth Congress president Neel Kamal Saha described the situation as “a clear case of administrative negligence” and demanded a transparent, time-bound inquiry.

He also alleged that the smuggling network receives protection from ruling BJP insiders, which has emboldened drug traffickers in Tripura.

“The youth of Tripura are deeply concerned about the unchecked flow of illegal drugs. Swift arrests and strict punishment will send a strong message and help curb the menace,” Saha said.

The Youth Congress also called on the state government to improve border security and monitor rail and road routes to prevent Tripura from becoming a transit hub for illegal pharmaceuticals in the Northeast.

