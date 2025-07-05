Agartala: Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala has achieved the top spot among airports in the North Eastern Region in the Round 1 Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS) 2025.

The airport scored a remarkable 4.77 out of 5, securing 15th rank among 62 airports across India. This was announced during the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held on Saturday, steered by Biplab Kumar Deb, MP from West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency.

Airport Director K.C. Meena shared this achievement with the committee, which convened to review ongoing developments and future plans for aviation infrastructure and service enhancements in Tripura.

The meeting saw broad participation from various sectors, including Dr. Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate West Tripura; D.K. Chama, Municipal Commissioner; Dr. Kiran Kumar, IPS, Superintendent of Police West Tripura; nominated member Krishna Dhan Das, former MLA; Ratan Debnath of Longtharai Industries; Sanjib Acharjee of Niljyoti Travels; and Prikshit Dey from Hindustan Tour and Travel.

Officials from AAI, CISF, airline operators, and ground handling teams were also present.

A major point of discussion was the successful operationalization of the Inline Baggage Handling System (ILHBS) at MBB Airport in March 2025.

This new system has significantly streamlined baggage screening and improved passenger flow. Additionally, plans for a new Child Care Room, developed in collaboration with Himalaya, were unveiled. This facility aims to provide a clean and secure environment for mothers and infants.

The committee also reviewed the progress of the Kailashahar Airport development in Unakoti district.

This project is anticipated to be crucial for enhancing regional air connectivity, boosting tourism, and fostering economic growth in Tripura.

The meeting concluded with committee members commending the consistent efforts of AAI and the MBB Airport team in upgrading facilities and services.

They emphasized the importance of continued cooperation among all stakeholders for long-term aviation development in the region.