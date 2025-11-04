Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government is making concerted efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and medical education standards with the goal of placing Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) among the top ten medical institutions in India.

Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio, made the remarks after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a series of infrastructure projects at AGMC and GBP Hospital. These include the Critical Care Building (CCB), Communicable Disease Centre (CDC), a 20-bed special ward at GBP Hospital, and the Inter-Departmental Call Management System (IDCMS).

Highlighting the state’s ongoing health sector reforms, the Chief Minister said that the government has prioritised both infrastructure development and human resource enhancement.

“The confidence and skill level of our doctors must be increased. Continuous training, research, and modernisation are essential to ensure that AGMC stands among the best in the country,” he said.

Saha said that the state presently has 400 MBBS seats and that both GB and TMC hospitals are performing better than before.

He cautioned that “brokers” allegedly mislead patients and divert them to private hospitals outside the state, and said the government is taking strict measures to stop such practices.

The Chief Minister said that the state’s medical services have expanded significantly in recent years. “So far, doctors within the state have successfully conducted eight hip replacement surgeries and several knee replacements. AGMC has introduced nine super specialty services at a cost of about Rs 250 crore. Very soon, it will also launch four new medical services,” he said.

Saha added that he has already met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to seek financial support for further development. “The Union Minister has assured that the Centre will assist in procuring advanced medical equipment and tools for AGMC and GB Hospital,” he said.

Emphasising the government’s vision for the state’s medical education system, Saha said, “Our doctors must continue to excel. AGMC should be recognised nationally. Bringing it within the top ten medical colleges in India is achievable if everyone contributes sincerely. It cannot be done by the government alone.”

He also announced new infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of a dedicated Mother and Child Care Building at AGMC and GB Hospital with funding of Rs 192 crore sanctioned by the DoNER Ministry.

He informed that the government has approved an additional Rs 202 crore for developing the infrastructure of the Tripura Dental College.

Among those present at the event were Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, ONGC Asset Manager Sanjeev Kumar Janjua, Director of Medical Education Prof. Dr. H.P. Sharma, Director of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Dr. Anjan Das, GB Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, AGMC Principal Prof. Dr. Anup Kumar Saha, and Prof. Dr. Sanjib Kumar Debbarma.