Guwahati: Vedanta Group has committed Rs 80,000 crore to major development projects across Northeast India, making it one of the largest private-sector investments in the region’s history.

The company revealed the plan at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, organized by the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region.

The group will invest in six states, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, focusing on sectors like oil and gas, critical minerals, refining, renewable energy, power transmission, data centres, optical fibre networks, and system integration.

This new investment builds on Vedanta’s earlier Rs 50,000 crore commitment made at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

By announcing an additional Rs 30,000 crore at the latest summit, the company has expanded its development footprint across the entire Northeast.

Vedanta stated that its integrated plan could create up to 1 lakh jobs and trigger wide-ranging socio-economic benefits throughout the region.

Chairman Anil Agarwal addressed the summit alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He further highlighted the region’s rapid growth and said, “Northeast India is growing at a double-digit pace. With the right support, it’s becoming a powerhouse for Viksit Bharat. The private sector stands ready to contribute to this transformation.”

Vedanta’s oil and gas subsidiary, Cairn, already operates the Hazarigaon gas field in Assam, the first Discovered Small Field (DSF) in the region to begin production. This field supplies clean natural gas to tea estates and powers over 100 CNG buses in Guwahati, helping Assam move toward cleaner energy use.

Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, Vedanta has acquired vanadium and graphite blocks through government auctions. These critical minerals support India’s ambitions in advanced manufacturing and green energy.

The company is also moving forward with hydroelectric and power transmission projects, including a 300 km transmission corridor that will enable the transfer of 1,000 MW of electricity from Assam to Meghalaya. The project aims to improve power access across the region.

Beyond energy and infrastructure, Vedanta is also investing in social initiatives. The company is expanding its network of Nand Ghars (modern anganwadis), digital classrooms, handloom training centres for women, and youth sports programs.

Over 3,000 women have already achieved financial independence through Vedanta’s handloom projects, which now reach more than 200 villages.

Vedanta has also partnered with Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve to support conservation and promote biodiversity in the region.

With rich reserves of oil, gas, critical minerals, and vast hydropower potential, Northeast India is emerging as a strategic hub for energy and industrial growth.

Vedanta’s investment underscores growing private-sector confidence in the region’s future and reaffirms the company’s long-term commitment to inclusive development.