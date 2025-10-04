Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday evening went live on Facebook for the third time since the mysterious death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg.

But unlike his earlier appearances, this session carried a striking twist ,he shared an old video clip from August 13, 2020, where he had spoken about Garg’s stature and the respect the state owed him.

Sarma told viewers that he had promised in his previous live session to present the video, and he kept his word. Posting on Facebook, the Chief Minister wrote: “Yesterday, as I had promised in my Facebook Live address, I am presenting a video. The immense presence of Zubeen Garg and the respect he commands has remained unchanged in the past, the present, and will continue in the future.”

During the live broadcast, Sarma explained the context of the 2020 recording. He recalled that on August 13, 2020, four youths had allegedly attacked him in Guwahati city, and at the time, during return from studio during Covid-19. “There was an inquiry into the matter ,what happened, what did not happen.I don’t go into it .But during that period, there was no one to condemn the act . In that time, the concern was his security and how Assamese society must continue to honor Zubeen . This message, which I had spoken earlier, can be understood from the video I have uploaded,” Sarma told viewers.

In the video itself, the Chief Minister had spoken warmly about the singer’s cultural stature. “Let Zubeen Garg continue to remain the torchbearer of Assam’s art, creativity, and culture. None of us can ever become Zubeen Garg. The qualities, the gifts that Zubeen possessed, cannot be replicated by anyone,” Sarma said in his speech from 2020.

The Facebook Live drew immediate reactions online, with many netizens once again flooding the comment section with the demand: “Justice for Zubeen Garg.” The late singer, whose sudden and mysterious death shook the state, remains a towering figure in Assam’s cultural and emotional landscape, and the public outcry over the case shows no sign of fading.

Most of the people in the comment section requested the government to deliver justice to Zubeen Garg. One Facebook user, Sahidul Islam, wrote: “No compromise, no consider. Right justice for Zubeen Da.”