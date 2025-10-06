Kolkata: Okay No Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2027 World Cup and that is the 50-over format!

With Shubman Gill appointed as skipper for ODIs replacing Rohit, the message seems to be clear from the Selection panel headed by Ajit Agarkar and the team management under the ‘aegis’ of chief coach Gautam Gambhir, the message is evidently categorical – so far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, the Punjabi batter will be at the helm.

So the two stalwarts aged close to ‘40s may have to mull new options on the career front, as they have retired from Tests and T20Is, they need to si back and explore ways as to how to plan their next course of action after the series against Australia.

They may be scoring runs at will against Australia yet no matter how much they score their future for the 2027 World Cup is at stake.

Now will the Delhi and Mumbai legends call it a day after the Australia series?

Have they been conveyed a message by the powers that be in the BCCI?

It is too early to say yet the end signals are ominous with Gill being chosen the skipper and Shreyas Iyer as his deputy.

Kohli may have shunned leadership aspirations in all formats, but Rohit didn’t atleast in ODIs.

Kohli has won a 50-over- World Cup in 2011 but Rohit hasn’t.

The 2023 disappointment in the final at Ahmedabad still lingers for Rohit and company yet his presence in the 2027 World Cup may be wishful thinking.

The moot question is: Did they deserve this treatment especially Rohit under whom India won the Champions Trophy this year?

That is a million-dollar question but the management has been a bit too harsh may be yet the message is clear – start packing your bags Ro-Ko!