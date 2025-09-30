Written by: Muskan Shah, Moitrayee Das

In the narrow bylanes of major cities, crammed inside the never-ending chains of cafes, groups of twenty-somethings crowd inside. There’s music playing and a stream of coffee cups constantly exchanging hands. For India’s Gen-Z, the most diverse and digitally connected generation, these are the new spaces of solace (or spaces for connection). The spaces are less about the free WiFi and caffeine and more about connectedness, identity, and community.

Third spaces, as sociologist Ray Oldenburg called them, are spaces apart from home (first space) and work/school (second space) (Oldenburg & Christensen, 2023). India has a longstanding history with third spaces, from roadside tea stalls where colleagues and friends gather for quick breaks, to public parks where friends of all ages, be it children or senior citizens, dedicatedly gather every evening. Today’s young adults have reinvented this concept, carving out havens where they can finally unwind from academic/work stress, traditional responsibilities, and the stress of economic and everyday uncertainty.

As humans, we are innately wired with needs of belonging and connection. Following age-old theories of psychology, according to Maslow’s hierarchy, love and belonging is a core need, just above basic physiological needs. Attachment theories posit that we learn how to regulate emotions and build resilience on the basis of safe, supportive relationships. Third places present themselves as enticing options for young adults to cultivate informal relationships, momentarily ignoring the added pressure of work, stress, or power dynamics of the family. The need for positive peer support relationships, fulfilling the humanistic need for love and belonging, is especially important for this generation.

Reports from across India, as well as statistical surveys, show that the rates of stress, burnout, and loneliness are consistently rising (Gallup, 2025; McKinsey Health Institute, 2023). These stressors are accompanied by unstable political, economic, and social environments, such as competitive academics and job markets, international and domestic conflicts, technological advancements threatening stability, and unpredictable markets. To add to this, the effect of these stressors is compounded by social media comparisons and digital over-exposure (IC3, 2025). Third spaces are an outlet where the individual can take a breath and exist, enjoying the activity—whether it’s a reading club or weekly pickleball games—without crumbling under performance pressure.

The trend of third spaces is not only driven by individual factors but is also backed by the changes in culture and generational shifts. Increasingly, families are making the shift from traditional joint family systems to nuclear family systems, reducing the social support networks previously available (Kumari, 2018). The rise of opportunities in urban areas and bigger cities is facilitating migration, increasing the sense of isolation felt by young professionals and family members living in nuclear settings. The booming service industry, especially in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Udaipur, facilitates the rise of cafes and third-space establishments. Through exposure to globally connected digital platforms like Instagram and YouTube, the Indian crowd of young adults are exposed to content showing peers gathered at third spaces like art cafes and skate parks.

Drawing inspiration, similar spaces are desired and created here, more often than not by members of Gen Z themselves. In Bangalore, along with the several WeWork and Hive co-working spaces, community members are taking the creation of spaces into their own hands, like Meghna Chaudhary, who opens her home to strangers looking for respite (Reddy, 2025). In Mumbai, there is no shortage of independent cafes that double as co-working spaces, or small bars and restaurants doubling as activity spaces and comedy stages on weekends. In Kolkata, small bookstores host events like book-swaps and open mic events, allowing for a literary community to be built informally. In Udaipur, Studio Saar combines the traditional architecture and rich culture with the need for a learning and cultural-oriented third space (Shah, 2025).

In Pune, multiple cafes and spaces like Waari Book House and Mauji Cafe have come up with pay-by-the-hour plans, offering free snacks and coffee. Queer-friendly cafes in Pune become more than a hangout spot; they become a sanctuary where members can feel psychologically safe. Harvard professor Amy Edmondson created the term “psychological safety” to describe an environment or area where people can openly express themselves, unrestrained by fear of being ridiculed, judged, or punished (Edmondson, 2022). They can have respite from rigid routines, elders, gender stereotypes and norms, and even socio-occupational factors like job or academic stress.

The cafes and third spaces allow for them to safely explore their identity and express themselves without scrutiny; they foster experimentation and creativity in the most authentic sense. When a young stand-up comedian takes the stage at a small cafe bar, or when an inexperienced singer takes the stage for the first time at an open mic event, they immerse themselves in the moment, cutting out the city’s relentless competition and nagging voices. These third places allow for young adults to explore fearlessly, building not only social relationships but also confidence, resilience, and inner strength.

Third spaces don’t come without their own set of drawbacks and flaws. As of now, these spaces largely remain available for only specific sections of the society, remaining scarce in smaller towns, and frequently inaccessible for rural and lower-income sections of the society. The class and geography gap leads to members of different groups not being able to afford frequent spending at these spaces, or not feeling welcomed in spaces like boutique cafes or studios.

Furthermore, as every experience and activity is getting commercialized, the risk of these third spaces being commercialized and losing their soul and inclusivity stands strong. An additional concern for women and gender minorities is safety. The fear of harassment and aggression rightfully persists in public and private spaces, making it hard to feel not only physically safe but also psychologically safe. The option of online third spaces like Discord and Reddit communities exists, but it takes away the sense of serendipity and the essence of face-to-face interactions.

As India progresses towards being a country with a young, strong, and extensive workforce, investing in spaces apart from work and home becomes more important. Support from private businesses, local governments, and formal institutions can help create spaces and events that bring the community closer together. A resilient, creative, and connected generation can be built only by nurturing spaces where they can simply exist. For Gen Z, these spaces aren’t just luxuries; they’re lifelines.

Muskan Shah is a Postgraduate Student at Christ University, and Moitrayee Das is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune.