The sombre moments were a thing of the past as on Navami, Kolkata was in full flow, celebrating Durga Puja.

You talk about a dearth of zeal; you’re mistaken, as people, irrespective of ages, came all guns blazing to have a whale of a time.

The romancing kids, the aged ones, heh, it was all about bonhomie and revelry in Kolkata.

The journalist in me, a bit inquisitive, asked people about Gaza, Pakistan terror, and Mamata Banerjee’s failure, but the answer was, “Let us celebrate the occasion; it matters, but how do they?”

For Kolkata’s residents, it is revelry and life without complications that matter – at 8 am in the morning, as urs truly languish in the fun of having some fans, he is a witness to love birds smoking, and as I asked them, “What is up?”

Their reply, “We are having a gala,” fair enough, it happens once in a blue Moon, but Kolkata rocks.

Because you know what! Come what may, four days of merry making, a bit of here and there, who cares?

The customary meals with or without meat don’t matter, but it is just the celebrating moments that count.

The age-old tradition of having cultural shows, the get-togethers, the occasional bitching, yet the aura of having a whale of a time, reverberates.

Don’t blame them, they want to enjoy, and why do I ask irrelevant questions?

As I make my way to the hospital with my cancer-struck mother, I am asked weird questions, “Hey where are you off to?”

As I say, it is a medical emergency, and I am buttressed by claims that my mom will be okay.

It is Durga Puja time and it is fun…..

An occasion that should never be forgotten because amid the travails, everything is all about spreading happiness if at all the aspirations to be the cynosure fall flat!

Be happy! Because ecstasy matters!

Yes, that is what matters! We pray, we ceae to crib and we are in tears, yet we don’t throw our hands in despair.