Written by Pradipta Guha

In 2023, Indian Railways recorded a staggering 24,678 accidents that claimed 21,803 lives—a 6.7% increase in fatalities over the previous year. These figures, detailed by the National Crime Records Bureau, reveal a safety crisis of alarming proportions: nearly three quarters of these deaths resulted from passengers falling from trains or being struck on tracks, with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh bearing the heaviest toll. B

ehind this grim data lies an undeniable human tragedy, magnified by the troubling reality that these deaths were largely preventable. Yet, amid this crisis, the government’s response remains subdued, with no meaningful accountability from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who presides over a ministry transformed but evidently not rejuvenated.

This exposition challenges the government to confront the staggering human cost on its railways and to restore safety and dignity to a system that millions depend on daily.

The gravity of the situation demands an unflinching examination. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal bear the brunt of this crisis, accounting for the highest number of accidents and fatalities, together making up nearly a third of all deaths.

Most of these incidents—accounting for over 70% of fatalities—are not catastrophic derailments or collisions but involve people falling from trains or being struck while crossing tracks.

The data paints a grim portrait of systemic neglect, overcrowding, and infrastructure unfit for the millions it seeks to serve.

At the helm during this crisis stands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. His tenure has coincided with a 6.7% rise in accidents compared to the previous year, yet his response has been more performative, than practical.

From riding pillion without basic safety gear during accident inspections to ignoring persistent calls for comprehensive safety reforms, Vaishnaw’s moral compass appears skewed. The public’s growing cries for his resignation are not just political noise—they are cries for justice from a nation tired of preventable deaths and hollow assurances.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spectacle of personally flagging off new trains and inaugurating stations stands in jarring contrast to these tragic safety statistics. This political symbolism, however well-meaning, cannot substitute for earnest governance and real action to safeguard millions of daily passengers.

Compounding the challenges is the transformation of the Ministry of Railways into the broader Ministry of Transport and Communication.

While modernization and expansion of remit were envisioned to improve efficiency, the outcome has been a diffusion of focus.

Railway safety, a critical and specialized domain, finds itself competing for attention amidst the ministry’s sprawling portfolio.

The persistent rise in accident figures lays bare the failure of this restructuring to deliver on its promises.

Critics may point to technological upgrades and initiatives such as the ‘Kavach’ anti-collision system to defend the ministry’s efforts.

Yet the stark increase in deaths and accidents tells a different story—one of poor implementation, misplaced priorities, and a failure to tackle the root causes: human error, unsafe infrastructure, and inadequate safety culture. This is not merely a question of numbers or administration; it is a moral reckoning.

The government must face hard truths and act decisively: lives lost at an alarming rate demand immediate accountability at the highest level and a concerted focus on railway safety. Political pageantry cannot mask the bloodstains on the nation’s railway tracks.

For the sake of the millions who entrust their lives daily to Indian Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw must answer for this catastrophic failure—and if he cannot, step aside for someone who will. Until then, every new train flagged off without addressing this crisis serves as a grim reminder of promises broken and lives sacrificed.

(The author is a political observer)