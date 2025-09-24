Written by: Pradipta Guha

Donald Trump’s latest UNGA speech had all the hallmarks of his familiar style: grandiose claims, headline-chasing theatrics, and a credibility gap that no serious policymaker in India can ignore. Once again, he boasted of being able to “end the war” between India and Pakistan, a claim divorced from both history and reality.

Far from a statesman’s olive branch, this was the performance of a showman seeking applause. For India, which has stood firm on Kashmir as a strictly bilateral issue, Trump’s words amount to little more than noise on the world stage.

Yet the real contradiction lies not in rhetoric on peace, but in economics. Trump never misses a chance to highlight his “great friendship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But friendship, in his vocabulary, does not soften policy.

By revoking India’s special trade privileges under the Generalized System of Preferences and imposing tariffs on critical sectors like textiles and pharmaceuticals, his administration inflicted direct harm on India’s economy.

What Trump praises with one hand, he punishes with the other.

It is here that credibility collapses. Trump thrives on stagecraft—grand claims, bold slogans, handshakes for the cameras—but his track record with India shows words cannot be trusted. He rewards personal diplomacy with photo opportunities while delivering policies dictated by America First politics, not international trust. India’s response must rise above sentiment.

Washington remains vital as a strategic partner, particularly in balancing China.

But India cannot afford to anchor its trade or diplomacy on Trump’s unpredictable moods.

It needs diversification in exports toward Europe, ASEAN, and Africa, resilience via Atmanirbhar Bharat, and stronger coalitions with nations hurt by U.S. tariffs.

Trump’s speech was proof, once more, that his America is transactional, unreliable, and often self-serving. India should engage, cooperate, and negotiate hard—but never confuse Trump’s applause-seeking rhetoric with policy, nor mistake friendship for fairness.

The author is a political observer