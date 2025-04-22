Vivo has launched its new T4 5G smartphone in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 21,999. The 8GB + 256GB version costs Rs 23,999, and the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999.

The phone comes in two colors: Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey.

The Vivo T4 5G has a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This smartphone features a large 7,300mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, along with wireless and reverse charging. It runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15.

For photography, the T4 5G includes a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, OTG, and has a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo T4 5G weighs around 199 grams. The Emerald Blaze version is 7.89 mm thick, while the Phantom Grey variant is slightly thicker at 7.93 mm.

The phone will be available for purchase starting April 29 on Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and select offline stores. A discount of Rs 2,000 is also available with select bank offers.